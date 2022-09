Interpol issues red notice for Terra crypto founder - adakar.com

Accueil MonKiosk.com Sports Business News Annonces Femmes Nécrologie Publicité NEWS



News International Article International Interpol issues red notice for Terra crypto founder Publié le lundi 26 septembre 2022 | channelnewsasia.com

© Autre presse par DR

Interpol issues red notice for Terra crypto founder

Tweet

SEOUL: Interpol has issued a red notice for a South Korean cryptocurrency founder who is accused of fraud over the company's US$40 billion collapse, prosecutors said on Monday (Sep 26).



Earlier this month, a South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, 31, who flew from South Korea to Singapore ahead of the crash in May.



But questions about his whereabouts intensified after the Singapore Police Force said that he was not in the country.